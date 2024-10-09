Lusikisiki mass shooting: Suspect due in court

One person is expected to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday morning in connection with a mass shooting incident that claimed the lives of 18 people. The 15 women and three men were gunned down in two separate incidents almost two weeks ago.

It is unclear what the motive for the shootings are. The victim’s private funerals are expected to take place this weekend. On Wednesday morning Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphoknazi Mawisa said one person was arrested for the shooting and was due in court.

He said more details would be made available at a later stage. On Sunday, at a mass memorial service in the Eastern Cape National police minister Senzo Mchunu said three people had been arrested. However it was later clarified that they were persons of interest.

On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said they had not received the docket and referred the media to SAPS. The women victims have been indentified as Nonkanyiso Dukuza, 19, Ruth King, 21, Mandisa Dlokweni, 59, Samantha Sinqina, 26, Lungiswa Gawulekana, 51, Thandeka Mhlaluvele, 46, Mary Sinqina, 63, Nombuliso Dukuza, 32, Mathembisile Mayekiso/Sinqina, 64, Nobelungu France, 59, Themi Vimba, 41, Nomazwi Ndleleni, 59, Nancy Sinqina, 59, Dimpho Sinqina, 30, Thali King Sinqina, 26. The three male victims were: Thobile Sinqina, 37, Smomoza Sinqina, 14, and 59-year-old Sigobodo Gxobela.