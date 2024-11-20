Lusikisiki mass shootings: Police search for wanted suspect

Eastern Cape police are searching for a man allegedly linked to the Lusikisiki mass shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said following a thorough preliminary investigation by the SA Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Investigation teams, there is reason to believe that Songezo (Mashiya) Vuma would be able to assist the police in solving the Lusikisiki mass murders.

A total of 18 people — 15 women and three men — lost their lives in the two shooting incidents on September 28, 2024. The youngest victim was a 14-year-old boy. To date seven people have been arrested for the killings. The motive for the shootings have not been revealed.

According to police, the murders were orchestrated in prison where the mastermind is currently serving a prison sentence for another murder. Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, is alleged to have orchestrated the murder of the 18 people. The other accused are murder parolee Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45; Zenande Paya, 38; Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36; Aphiwe "AP" Ndende, 25; Lwando Antony Abi, 33; and Bonga Hintsa, 32.