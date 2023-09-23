Mabopane police sergeant killed, three constables wounded after suspects open fire at stop and search operation

A manhunt has been launched after a police officer was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Mabopane on Friday. National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said officers from the Mabopane police station were patrolling when they stopped a maroon VW Golf 1.

"Officers ordered the driver to produce his licence and the four other occupants inside the vehicle starting shooting at police," she said. Mathe said Sergeant Holeng Makobe succumbed to his injuries at the scene while the three other officers, all constables, were also wounded and treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Mathe said it was later discovered that two police officers' firearms had been stolen.

"Police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and robbery as well as one count of malicious damage to State property," Mathe said. Mathe said Makobe had served within the SAPS for 15 years and leaves behind two children. Lieutenant General Mosikili has sent her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the member.

This year alone, more than 30 police officers have been killed. Mathe said SAPS management is concerned on the number of officers killed and on duty. "Management has urged members to act first when they have to use force proportional to the threat," she said.