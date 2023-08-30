Mabuyane and Zondo corruption accuser in court

The man who reported corruption in Johannesburg and East London against the then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has finally handed himself over to authorities. Phadima Fukula, 31, was being sought by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) on charges of perjury.

In March 2021, Fukula lodged a criminal complaint against Mabuyane and Zondo, alleging that, among other tasks, he was sent to deliver R5 million to the judge while he worked as an African National Congress (ANC) branch-level activist in East London, leading campaigns ahead of the 2017 ANC elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. Fukula went missing without a trace in April 2021, after apparently being summoned to the East London police station by an investigating officer. Raymond Zondo was accused of corruption. File Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) The spokesperson for the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Fukula finally presented himself to the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“During February and March 2021, Fakula allegedly reported corruption cases in Johannesburg and East London against the then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, respectively. “A counter charge of perjury was opened against Fukula after two conflicting versions of his statements on the two cases that he had opened were discovered. Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. File Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) “A case of crimen injuria was also reported by the Premier against the suspect. The Hawks investigated all four cases in order to ascertain their veracity. Fukula disappeared thereafter,” Mgolodela said.

Public assistance to track and trace Fukula was sought several times by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in East London. Mgolodela said on Monday, August 28, before his court date, Fukula’s legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu confirmed his client’s attendance in court. The court issued Fukula with a new summons since the one issued before had expired.