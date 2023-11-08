Magistrate to Jub Jub: Come to court in December or warrant of arrest will be issued for you

Uyajola 9/9 presenter and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye on Wednesday failed in his bid to persuade the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to postpone his case until January next year. The court postponed the matter to December 11, but the artist, through his legal representative, advocate Terrence Ntsako Baloyi had insisted that in December the rapper was fully booked and would be unavailable.

“Your Worship, regarding the issue of the 11th (of December) he is indicating some form of unavailability. I am not sure if the court would want me to turn into the details,” Baloyi said addressing the court. Magistrate Betty Khumalo interjected: “Can you indulge me on what is it that is a matter of life and death (which makes Jub Jub unavailable in December). What is the valid reason? Put it appropriately”. Jub Jub’s lawyer, Terrence Ntsako Baloyi. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Baloyi explained: “I cannot say it’s a matter of life and death but it (Jub Jub) is a person who is in the entertainment industry. So apparently, they have organised a tour from December 2 and on that December 11, he will be highly committed.”

The magistrate asked if Jub Jub’s commitments would be within the borders of South Africa, and Baloyi responded in the affirmative. The lawyer said there was a contractual agreement which will make the artist unavailable for the rest of December. Unconvinced, the magistrate lashed out at the lawyer, saying the legal representative had participated in setting up the next court date.

“When you proposed a date to me, have you not consulted? Already, I have made an order. You see? I am not inclined to change my order. That date should not have been proposed from the onset if you knew that your client would be unavailable,” Khumalo fumed. Baloyi then apologised to the court. Khumalo responded, saying: “If your client is not available, a warrant of arrest will be authorised. You will have to see to it. The case stands down for December 11.”

Jub Jub quickly walked out of court, past a scrum of photographers. The well-known television presenter is facing at least 13 charges including rape, attempted murder and assault. The matter was previously before court in August following a request by Maarohanye’s lawyer, Baloyi, for additional time to study the docket.

The charges against the rapper date back to 2006, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Jub Jub faces arrest if he does not appear in court on December 11. Picture; Supplied In July, the rapper handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a warrant that was issued for his arrest on three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault. He was later released on bail of R10,000. Under the bail conditions, the musician had been ordered to hand over his passport to the investigating officer and he is not allowed to have any contact with the victims.