Major drug bust in Kimberley: Police arrest multiple suspects in Operation Vala Umgodi

Operation Vala Umgodi witnessed significant law enforcement action across Kimberley on Sunday, targeting suspected criminal activity that led to the recovery of drugs. During vehicle patrols in New Park, officers received a tip-off about alleged drug smuggling at a local residence, said the Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane.

"In response to this intelligence, the members conducted a cordon and search operation. During the search, two male suspects, aged 27 and 43 years old, were apprehended for possession of suspected drugs, "Additional information led to the search of a premises in Roodepan. Upon arrival, three male suspects between the ages of 29 and 35 were found in possession of suspected drugs, and were subsequently arrested," said Shemane. The operation expanded to Samaria informal settlement, where three undocumented individuals, aged 29, 36, and 37, were apprehended. A separate arrest was made for a 33-year-old accused of riotous behaviour.

Traffic stops during the operation uncovered various infractions, resulting in fines, the seizure of illicit substances, and the confiscation of a large sum of cash suspected to be linked to criminal activity. In Kleinzee, officers conducting patrols discovered abandoned endangered plants. An inquiry into the matter has been launched. Police urged residents to assist in tackling illegal activities by reporting information to the Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.