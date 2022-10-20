Makhanda prison escape: second suspect nabbed while hiding in bushes

Durban - Simba Masinga, one of the seven prisoners who escaped from Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda in the early hours of Tuesday morning, has been rearrested. Police said Masinga, convicted for rhino poaching, was the second person to be arrested.

He was found hiding in the bushes between Joza and Committees Drift on Wednesday night at around 10pm. Speaking about the escape, police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said it is alleged that when an officer arrived for standby duties at around 4am on Tuesday, she saw the lights on in one of the units. “It was discovered that seven prisoners escaped through a window,” Nkohli said.

Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national, was the first person to be recaptured. He was allegedly caught by the police in the Free State after a truck hit him, according to reports in the Sowetan. Kwarrie has been charged for attempted murder, housebreaking and theft.

On Thursday morning Nkohli said they were still searching for the remaining five escapees. They are: Trymore Chauke, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane, and Francis Chitiyo, all convicted of rhino poaching. The fifth accused, Luvuyo September, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Following the incident, the Department of Correctional Services said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being probed. Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Glen Peter on 082 301 9427 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. IOL