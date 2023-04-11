Cape Town - The SAPS Anti-Poaching Unit has re-arrested one of seven inmates who escaped from the Makhanda Correctional Facility in October last year. Seven prisoners escaped from the Makhanda Correctional Facility in October last year.

The prisoners who escaped were identified as Trymore Chauke, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane, Francis Chitiyo, Bennet Kwarrie, and Simba Masinga. They had all been convicted of rhino poaching. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that on Monday, at about 2pm, three suspicious people were seen jumping over a fence of a private game reserve near Makhanda.

“Reaction was immediate, and the anti-poaching unit was activated, which resulted in the arrest of one of the three suspects. “The other two managed to flee. The suspect was found in possession of hunting implements and was detained for contravening the national environmental management and biodiversity Act 10 of 2004 Sec 57 (attempted hunting of a threatened or protected species without a permit),” Nkohli said. Nkohli further added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was one of the seven inmates who escaped from the Makhanda Correctional Service facility in October last year.

“The 34-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Makhanda Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of contravention of the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act,” Nkohli added. IOL previously reported that Simba Masinga, one of the seven prisoners who escaped from Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda was arrested in October last year, after he was found hiding in the bushes between Joza and Committees Drift. Meanwhile, another convicted poacher, Trymore Chauke, was arrested at Seven Fountains on October, 23 2022, and Bennet Kwarrie arrested in the Free State after he was hit by a truck.