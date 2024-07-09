Making money: 10 Ugandans remanded in custody over R3 million fake money

Ten Ugandan men have made their first appearance before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga for alleged possession of counterfeit money. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Monica Nyuswa told IOL that the eleventh man who was arrested by police was released as he could not be linked to the crime.

“The accused in your query made their first appearance before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court. Only 10 appeared and the other suspect could not be linked,” Nyuswa said. She said the accused men initially appeared before court on Friday, and their case was remanded to Monday, as they required an interpreter. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Monica Nyuswa says the 10 suspects have been remanded in custody and will appear for bail application on July 19. File Picture On Monday, the matter was postponed to July 19.

