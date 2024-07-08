Making money: SAPS arrests 11 Ugandan nationals carrying R3 million fake money in bags

At least 11 people, aged between 25 and 45, are on Monday scheduled to appear in a Mpumalanga court after they were arrested for possession of R3 million worth of counterfeit South African currency in Ermelo. Colonel Donald Mdhluli, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, said the 11 Ugandan nationals were arrested last week during Operation Vala Umgodi.

“Members were performing their normal duties when they noticed suspicious people carrying five bags. As a result, members stopped these individuals then conducted a search. It was during this period when they discovered the fake money,” said Mdhluli. “Members (police officers) also discovered that all of the suspects were not in possession of valid documentation to be in the country, hence the investigators are working in collaboration with officials from the department of home affairs to ascertain their status in the country.” Police in Mpumalanga have arrested 11 Ugandan nationals allegedly for possession of R3 million counterfeit money. Picture: SAPS He said the 11 accused people were charged for possession of counterfeit money as well as for contravening the Immigration Act of South Africa.

Police said additional charges could be added against the 11 people as the investigation proceeds. On Monday morning, the 11 were expected to appear before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested 11 Ugandan nationals allegedly for possession of R3 million counterfeit money. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile the acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has applauded the police officers who made the bust.

“We are really excited by the vigilance displayed by our members and moving in this pace, we are definitely going to bring the levels of crime to its lowest,” said Mkhwanazi. Earlier this year, IOL reported that a Pietermaritzburg mother, who was charged for manufacturing counterfeit money, had pleaded guilty to the charge. Shobana Manipersadh, 42, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court in January.

The court ordered her to pay a R10,000 fine or face one year imprisonment. Manipersadh chose to pay the fine. The mother of two was arrested and charged in October last year after months of surveillance of her Bombay Road home by members of the uMgungundlovu Crime Intelligence Unit, the Mountain Rise Crime Prevention Unit, the Mountain Rise K9-Unit and Mi7 Security. Police recovered equipment, which was used to manufacture the fake money, in her home. This included a Canon Pixma colour printer, clear nail polish, different types of ink, dyes, a cutting board, specialised coloured paper and various other tools.