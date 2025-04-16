Malawian man re-arrested by Hawks after he vanished before corruption and theft trial

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) has arrested 46-year-old Malawian national, Lazarus Kenneth Wankhama, who was wanted on charges of corruption and violating the Immigration Act. Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Sibu Ncane said Wankhama was arrested on Sunday by members of the Durban serious corruption investigation unit.

“The arrest follows an incident that took place in September 2021 when Wankhama was arrested by the Hawks members from Newcastle serious organised crime investigation for theft of crude oil. It is alleged that he then offered a gratification of R50,000 to police for his release,” said Ncane. “The police swiftly initiated an undercover operation, apprehending the accused (Wankhama) and recovering R49,900 in trap money from his possession.” Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. The case was then handed over to the Hawks members in the Durban serious corruption investigation unit for further processing.

In court, the case was provisionally withdrawn, awaiting further investigation. “However, when the case was ready to be brought back before the court, Wankhama had absconded and could not be located, prompting the issuance of a warrant for his arrest,” said Ncane. On Sunday, Wankhama was finally apprehended. He subsequently appeared before the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court the following day, on Monday.