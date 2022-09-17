Malesela Teffo gets the legal red card… 5 times the ex-advocate’s theatrics caused a stir in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Pretoria – Controversial defence lawyer advocate Malesela Teffo’s legal career was brought to a screeching halt after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria struck him off the roll of advocates on Friday. Teffo gained notoriety, and admiration from some, while representing four of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

He has been struck off the roll after getting 22 complaints – none of them relating to the Meyiwa murder trial. More on his legal red card hereand here. Before making his dramatic exit from the case, Teffo’s conduct and theatrics during the trial sometimes left the judge visibly upset and the public wondering whether his behaviour is a norm in the legal profession. His colleagues in the field went on to social media to express their embarrassment.

1. “f***ed up situation” The opening salvo was when Teffo used the words “f***ed up situation” in the presence of a judge. The impassioned counsel, made the remarks while cross-examining police forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia, who he accused of lying in a bid to cover-up what actually transpired on the fateful night on October 26, 2014, at the Kelly Khumalo home where Meyiwa was killed.

What did Adv Teffo say?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

MacG pic.twitter.com/9IEQDn0Ksv — Tebello Kholoanyane (@jisto_sa) May 31, 2022 2. Teffo challenges the judge to take their argument outside There was a time when Teffo wanted to make submissions and clashes with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela after he refused to give Teffo a chance to speak. Maumela had some sharp words for Teffo and told him to sit down numerous times if he would not be responding to the proposed dates for a postponement.

“I’m not going to answer your silly question, if you are not answering me on that, sit down,” Maumela said to Teffo sharply. “My Lordship, the best way, let’s go to the chambers,” said Teffo “I’m not going to any chambers about you trying to undermine me in court. I’m not going to any chambers.”

Maumela put his foot down and told Teffo to sit down several times. Teffo eventually sat down but made sure he tells the judge what he thought. “But I don’t agree to that,” Teffo retorted.

Teffo and the judge must take their issue outside 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4uPvOtyARV — Sentletse 🇷🇺🇿🇦 (@Sentletse) June 13, 2022 3.Teffo tells judge that advocate George Baloyi and advocate Zandile Msholol were not learned. This was one of the frustrating days for Teffo, he spent the entire morning making a wide range of submissions including how his clients were unlawfully arrested and the jurisdiction was the matter being held, he wanted the matter to be heard in the South Gauteng High Court instead of the North Gauteng High Court. After lunch, he continued with his submission which led State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi to object and asked the court to put to an end to the long submission. Mshololo also followed suit and objected to Teffo’s behaviour.

The temperamental Teffo did not take kindly to the objections. “I don’t have a problem with being taught law. I am always willing to learn. But I cannot be taught by people who are not learned. These two on my side are not learned.” 4. Teffo tells advocate George Baloyi to sit down as he is not talking to him

As usual, Teffo was taking rather a bit long to get to the point, this led advocate George Baloyi to stand up and object to Teffo’s ramblings. “Mr Baloyi, I am the one withdrawing, can you sit down?” The judge intervened and called Teffo into order and told him to get to the point.

5. Dramatic exit from the case It is not really clear why Teffo withdrew from the trial, but he made sure his exit left tongues wagging. He accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of targeting him, accused the NPA of plotting against him and said the judge was also against him.

“I came into this case knowing what will be the consequences. On April 28 when I was arrested in your court your Lordship, that was a plan and the plan was hatched in the president’s office. “I am labelled a problematic lawyer because I am disturbing that plan, the plan is that my clients should take responsibility of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, despite the fact that they were innocent.” However, Judge Maumela quickly came in and told Teffo to focus on the withdrawal and not go into detail.

“Can you please talk about the withdrawal? “I can’t listen to you on end, you are not allowed to be irrelevant and go on end, you have carried the message that you are withdrawing… I’m not prepared to listen to anything else,” said Maumela. Teffo asked to be excused and left before the proceedings could be concluded for the day.

After that, proceedings were postponed for more than two weeks to allow Teffo’s clients to get a legal representative. In an unexpected turn of events, before the case could return to court, Teffo wrote a bizarre letter demanding to return to the trial. He accused the judge of taking some concoction with supernatural powers.