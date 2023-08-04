Malesela Teffo ordered to comply after he refused to have fingerprints taken, give address following arrest

Disbarred advocate, Malesela Teffo, has been ordered to comply with police following his arrest on charges of malicious damage to property, assault and theft. Teffo appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday following his arrest earlier this week.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Teffo has been in custody since the arrest and refused to cooperate with police. "He refused to allow them to take his fingerprints for profiling and to give them his personal address. The magistrate made an order that Teffo must cooperate with the State by providing the requested information," said NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana. Malicious damage to property and assault charge

It is alleged that Teffo had been renting an office at the Pretoria Towers, a building owned by City Property. The NPA said he was prohibited from entering the building from April 21 and on July 29, he allegedly went to the offices with a locksmith. Teffo was refused entry by a security on duty and he forced his way into his office. “Along with the locksmith, he broke into the office. When another security officer who was on the scene was recording what was happening, it is alleged that Teffo assaulted him,” Mahanjana said.

“The security officer ran to the police station to report the matter. When he returned to the scene, Teffo was already gone and took the door handle with him.” Theft Teffo is also accused of theft where he allegedly charged two complainants for services.

Mahanjana said in June, two complainants in the matter approached Teffo for legal assistance. "It is alleged that Teffo agreed to assist the complainants and asked that they make a payment of R6,500 each, to his personal account, after which he would then arrange for consultation with them. “The complainants made the requested payments. However, when they enquired about the consultation, it is alleged that Teffo ignored them,” Mahanjana said.

“After some time, the complainants reported the matter to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) and they were informed that Teffo was no longer in practice. That is when the two reported the matter to the police.” Teffo previously represented four suspects linked to the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa. IOL reported that the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found that Teffo was “not fit” and struck him off the roll of advocates last year.