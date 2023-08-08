Malesela Teffo’s case postponed after he refuses to comply with investigators - again

Malesela Teffo's court case could not go ahead as scheduled in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the disbarred advocate once again failed to comply with police during their investigation. Speaking to IOL on Tuesday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said the matter was postponed to Thursday following Teffo's non-compliance, despite him being ordered to cooperate with investigators.

IOL reported that refused to allow them to take his fingerprints for profiling and to give them his personal address prompting the magistrate into making an order that Teffo must cooperate with the State by providing the requested information. Teffo is accused of damaging property at a business office he allegedly rented in Pretoria, owned by City Property. The NPA said he was prohibited from entering the building from April 21 and on July 29, he allegedly went to the offices with a locksmith. Teffo was refused entry by a security on duty and he forced his way into his office. The NPA said along with the locksmith, he broke into the office.

"When another security officer who was on the scene was recording what was happening, it is alleged that Teffo assaulted him. The security officer ran to the police station to report the matter. When he returned to the scene, Teffo was already gone and took the door handle with him," Mahanjana said. Teffo is also accused of theft where he allegedly charged two complainants for services. In June, two complainants in the matter approached Teffo for legal assistance.

It is alleged that Teffo agreed to assist the complainants and asked that they make a payment of R6,500 each, to his personal account, after which he would then arrange for consultation with them. Mahanjana said the complainants made the requested payments. However, when they enquired about the consultation, it is alleged that Teffo ignored them. The matter when then reported to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) and they were informed that Teffo was no longer in practice.