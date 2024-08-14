Mall assistant manager convicted of gift card vouchers fraud of over R700,000

An assistant manager at a shopping mall in the Eastern Cape has been convicted of fraud amounting to over R700,000. Rosslyn Moodley, 43, was convicted in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) Moodley was arrested in February 13, 2023. Commenting on the case, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the fraud took place over a two-year period. “Moodley was employed as the Assistant Manager at Hemmingway’s Mall within the office of the centre management.

“During the period of 2018 and 2020 she made numerous fraudulent “gift card vouchers” for her personal gain. “The matter was formally lodged with the East London based serious commercial crime investigation (unit) of the Hawks for a thorough probe.” The Hawks said the investigation revealed that Moodley had prejudiced the centre cash to the value of more than R720,000.”

She said following her arrest, Moodley was released on a warning. Mgolodela said following numerous court appearances during her trial, Moodley was eventually convicted. The matter has been adjourned to October 14, 2024 for a probation officer’s report.