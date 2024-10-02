Mamelodi extortionists arrested for assaulting victim with sjamboks while demanding protection fees

Tshwane police arrested two men who allegedly extorted money from residents in Mamelodi East. According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the suspects were already wanted for allegedly assaulting a victim with sjamboks after failing to pay their "protection fee".

“During their arrest, they were found in possession of two register books and undisclosed amount of money,” said Nevhuhulwi. The suspects were found in possession of two register books and undisclosed amount of money. Photo; SAPS/Supplied Nevhuhulwi said the men, aged 33 and 46, were expected to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of extortion and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. “Those who have fallen victims of these extortion crimes are urged to come forth to open cases. The police with the assistance of crime intelligence information will continue to conduct these operations with the aim of addressing extortion activities at affected areas in Tshwane,” added Nevhuhulwi.

Last week Wednesday, IOL reported that three suspected extortionists were gunned down during a shoot-out with police in Bothasig, Cape Town. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, said that the police combat team reacted on information that seven occupants in a minibus taxi were extorting money from shop owners in Du Noon. Traut said when police arrived at the scene, the suspects fled the area.

“During a pursuit in Bosmansdam Road, the suspects opened fire at two police vehicles with an assault rifle. Police retaliated and managed to bring the vehicle to a halt on the corners of Bosmansdam and Wylands Roads. “The assault rifle, a 9mm pistol, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as the minibus taxi were confiscated,” he said at the time. The same day in another similar incident, four suspected extortionists between the ages 38 and 48 are under police guard at a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during a shoot-out with security guards on Wednesday in Sydenham, Durban.