A 17-year-old Newlands East teenager has survived a shooting incident that claimed his friend’s life. Police said the teenager and a 20-year-old were sitting on the side of Centre Road in Newlands East when they were approached by two armed men who started firing shots towards them.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at the Lakehaven Estate at around 9pm. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said both victims were rushed to hospital. “However the 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.”

Netshiunda said the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and no one has been arrested for the crime. He said a case of murder and attempted murder was being investigated. Durban has been plagued by a number of shooting incidents recently.

On Thursday morning, Durban Metro policeman Errol Ogle was shot and killed on the M7 while intercepting a truck hijacking. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the metro police officer was on duty when he noticed a truck was driving contraflow to traffic. “It is alleged the officer instructed the truck driver to stop.

“Little did he (the policeman) know that a truck-jacking was in progress,” he said. Netshiunda said four suspects driving a silver VW Polo had hijacked the truck. “The suspects shot and killed the police officer and reports indicate that the suspects took the police officer’s vehicle, his firearm and fled the scene,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon a man was killed on the N2 near Tugela after his car broke down. Paramedics said the man had called his work colleagues for help after his tyre went flat. The friends arrived and found him with single gunshot wound and called for help.