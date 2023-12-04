Man, 21, in court for brutal Limpopo murder

A 21-year-old man is on Monday expected to appear before the Thabazimbi Magistrate's Court, in Limpopo, after he allegedly murdered a 25-year-old man. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the brutal murder happened on Friday, near a tavern in Thabazimbi.

“A 21-year-old suspect was arrested for murder, after he stabbed a male victim, aged 25, to death at Matikiring village near a tavern in Thabazimbi policing area, on Friday,” said Mashaba. Allegedly, the 21-year-old man and the 25-year-old had a heated argument which led to a fight. “In the process, the suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp instrument on the upper body,” said Mashaba.

“The police and emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene, and on arrival the victim was found bleeding with stab wounds. He was certified dead at the scene.” The slain man was identified by his family as Dikgang Johannes Ramafoko. Mashaba said the alleged killer was tracked by police and arrested for murder.

Police investigations are still ongoing. In October, IOL reported that a 30-year-old man was brutally murdered by a fellow patron in a tavern in Limpopo. In the aftermath, a 20-year-old man was arrested and appeared before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court, charged for the brutal murder.

“The (court) appearance came after the police in Lebowakgomo apprehended the suspect after allegedly stabbing to death a 30-year-old man at a local tavern in Leshikishiki village in the early hours of October 15,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at the time. According to the information received by police, the fatal attack took place after the 20-year-old man and the 30-year-old man got into a heated argument. “The suspect allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim who was certified dead at the scene by the paramedics. The suspect was swiftly arrested after the incident was reported to the police,” said Ledwaba.