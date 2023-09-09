Man, 21, killed in alleged mob justice attack in Limpopo

The Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned mob justice related incidents following the death of a 21-year-old man on Friday. The half-naked body of Frans Papamokgalabjwe Tswai was found in Setaseng , Mogoto Village at around 6am hours after he was taken from his home.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said according to reports, the victim was fetched from his home in Mabereng Mogoto village by a group of people who were driving a blue bakkie. The incident took place at around 11pm. “They drove with him, and on Friday morning he was found dead with two stab wounds on his right leg. He was half-naked, and his whole body was severely injured.”

Police said the victim was identified by his uncle. “The motive behind this horrific incident is unknown at this stage, but a police investigation will reveal it.” Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Matsobane Zachariah Maleka, on 082 759 5017, or Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or the nearest Police Station, or by sharing information on MysapsApp.