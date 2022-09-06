Man, 22, arrested for murder of Lavender Hill alleged gang leader and his son

The 42-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were gunned down on Friday, September 2, in their Shepherd Way home in Lavender Hill.

Durban - Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the murder of an alleged Lavender Hill gang leader and his son.

Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the case was assigned to the Anti-Gang Unit detectives, who worked around the clock to bring the perpetrator to book.

“On Monday evening, the detectives made a breakthrough in the case when they conducted a tracing operation which led them to an address in Cradock Road, Steenberg where a 22-year-old male was arrested in connection with the murder.”

Twigg said the suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on murder charges.