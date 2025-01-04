Man, 26, due in court for raping older woman known to him

A 26-year-old Limpopo man arrested on allegations of raping a 40-year-old is expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Monday. According to Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng the incident took place on New Year's Day at around 6pm.

"The victim was strolling through the bushes to her home when she was confronted by a known male suspect. "The suspect unexpectedly started hugging her and demanded to have sex with her, but she refused. "She was assaulted and pushed to the ground and suddenly raped by a 26-year-old suspect who accompanied the victim to her home following the rape ordeal," Thakeng said.

The victim told her relatives and a case of rape was opened at the local Giyani police station. The Mopani District Tracking Team was deployed to hunt down the culprit, who was on the run and was eventually arrested in Skhimini village on Friday, January 3, 2025. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the quick arrest of the male suspect, stating that justice would be served to the victim.

In another rape incident, Vusi Elias Khoza was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in August of 2024. Lumka Mahanjana, Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said that the incident occurred in October 2015, when Khoza saw the victim playing football with her friends in Langaville, Tsakane. "As they were playing, Khoza went to them and accused them of stealing his soccer poles and chased them away. While running, the victim fell and Khoza managed to apprehend her and sat on her legs.