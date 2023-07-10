Man, 28, arrested for ‘axing’ his elderly relatives to death

A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Keiskammahoek Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of his two elderly relatives in the Eastern Cape. Police said the victims, aged 73 and 83, were at their homestead in Cata location outside Keiskammahoek.

Police spokesperson, Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said police were summoned to the crime scene on Saturday after reports of a murder. “Police discovered that the elderly citizens were assaulted by an axe. “The suspect was arrested by the community members and the dangerous weapon he allegedly used is confiscated by the police,” Mawisa said.

Mawisa said the motive for the killing would be subject to a police investigation. “The suspect will make a first appearance in the Keiskammahoek Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Mawisa said. Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the gruesome attack.

In another incident, a 21-year-old was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with the rape of an 84-year-old woman. The woman had been asleep at her Esibizane village, Newtonville home when the suspect allegedly crept through a window. The man fell asleep after raping Mbhele and he was caught by neighbours in the victim’s bed sleeping naked, the provincial social development department said.