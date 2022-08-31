Man, 43, gets life for kidnapping and raping 7-year-old girl

Rustenburg - A 43-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 7-year-old girl in Bohlokong, near Bethlehem, in the Free State. The man kidnapped the girl in February 2016, while she was playing in the street. Her mother reported her missing to Bethlehem police.

The following day, the man allegedly brought the girl back home, and dropped her off in the street. She told her mother what had happened and was able to point out the man to her mother. “The suspect fled to nearby farms outside Bethlehem but was caught and arrested. While attending court, his case was provisionally withdrawn pending the outcome of a DNA test which finally came back positive. He was re-arrested and awaited trial for three years," said Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, Free State police spokesperson.

“On Monday, 29 August 2022 the accused, Mzwane Maseko, was found guilty on both counts of kidnapping and rape by the Bethlehem Regional Court and was sentenced to life imprisonment,” he said. Free State provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, said sexual violence against children cannot be tolerated. She said the sentence sent a clear message that any person who commits any offence of this nature would face the might of the law.

