Man, 45, held – R20 million in fake alcohol, cash found in Hekpoort illegal distillery

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Hekpoort, West Rand District, Gauteng, allegedly for operating an illegal distillery and being in possession of R570,000 cash notes, as well as machinery, and alcohol estimated to be worth R20 million. The suspect was nabbed on July 24, during a joint operation carried out by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit and the South African Police Service Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

Man, 45, who was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal distillery in Hekpoort, West Rand District, Gauteng. Picture: JMPD JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that the officers received a tip-off about a distillery on a plot in Hekpoort and went to the site to carry out an operation. “Upon arrival at the premises, officers were met by a 45-year-old man who claimed to be the manager and shareholder of the business,” he said. He said following that, the officers conducted an additional search of the property and uncovered a sophisticated operation that was producing whiskey, brandy, gin, and vodka, complete with counterfeit labels and packaging.

A picture showing fake alcohol brands, bottled and packaged into boxes allegedly at the suspect’s illegal distillery in Hekpoort, West Rand District, Gauteng. Picture: JMPD One of the prominent alcohol brands that the suspect was producing and packaging is Stella Artois. “The South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs division was called in to take over the scene,” Fihla said. He said that as the search progressed, officers uncovered and confiscated R570,000 in cash, along with machinery and alcohol valued at around R20 million.

R570,000 in a bag discovered by the law enforcement officers during a search operation at the illegal distillery allegedly belonging to the suspect. Picture: JMPD The suspect was arrested and detained at Hartbeespoortdam police station. Fihla said that the operation is a major setback for the illegal alcohol trade and underscores JMPD’s dedication to tackling organised crime. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to disrupt criminal activities and protect the public,” he said.