Man, 63, arrested for raping teen relative for 7 years

Pretoria – Two men are scheduled today, to appear in Mpumalanga courts after they allegedly raped their own family members in separate incidents. One of the rape cases is said to have occurred at Bushbuckridge where a 27-year-old man is alleged to have raped his 14-year-old niece.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the teenager is pregnant. “Meanwhile a similar rape case of rape is said to have occurred at Mhluzi, whereby a 63-year-old man is alleged to have raped his 18-year-old granddaughter,” Mdhluli said. The two separate rape cases were assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) to investigate.

“According to the information on the case at Bushbuckridge, the grandmother of the victim alleges that on Friday, 16 September 2022 she received a call from the school where her granddaughter attends, informing her that the girl was rushed to the clinic as she was not feeling well. The victim was later referred to hospital where she was examined by the doctor who confirmed her pregnancy,” Mdhluli said. “It was then learned that the girl was allegedly raped on several counts between June and August 2022 by her own uncle who resides with them. It is said that the uncle would sneak into her bedroom and raped her then threatened her not to tell anyone about the ordeal.” The matter was reported to the police and a rape case was opened.

Police said the suspect, 27, was traced and arrested on Saturday. He is expected to appear at the Middelburg Magistrate's Court today on charges of rape. “Meanwhile, another girl from Mhluzi, aged 18 also went through a similar experience as she too was allegedly raped by her 63-year-old grandfather on several occasions between September 2015 and September 2022. It is alleged that the suspect would threaten the victim not to tell anyone including her mother of the atrocities she was going through,” Mdluli said. Eventually the teenager finally broke her silence and the matter was reported to police. The grandfather was arrested and charged accordingly.

