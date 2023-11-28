Man accused of burglaries tied with rope, viciously assaulted to death in a Limpopo village

Police in Limpopo are investigating the circumstances which led to the brutal murder of an unknown man in a mob justice attack at Ditwebeleng village in the Mecklenburg policing precinct. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson, said the body of the man, accused of being a criminal, was found in the bushes on Sunday.

“Police were alerted about the discovery of the body of an African male in the bushes. Upon arrival, they found the deceased brutally assaulted and his legs tied with a rope,” said Mashaba. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was assaulted by the community after they accused him of committing burglaries in the village.” An unidentified man was brutally murdered in an act of vigilantism in a Limpopo village. File Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the brutal murder of the accused man.

Hadebe has ordered “an immediate probe” into the murder. “Acts of vigilantism are condemned in the strongest possible terms. We therefore make an appeal to communities not to commit these acts. The law will have to deal harshly with those responsible for such attacks,” said Hadebe. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Police have opened a case of murder.

“Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the deceased or assist police in their investigation can contact the branch commander, Lieutenant Colonel Livingstone Muluadzi on 082 414 3070, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” the police appealed. Earlier this year, police in Limpopo raised concern over the prevalence of acts of gender-based violence and mob justice in which several people are killed “in the most gruesome way” in the province. The police said in some instances, people accused of being the perpetrators in Limpopo are often killed through acts of vigilantism in the communities.