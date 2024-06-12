Man accused of decapitating his grandmother, 80, to undergo mental evaluation

A Pinetown man accused of chopping off his grandmother’s head using a bush knife will undergo a mental evaluation. The victim has been identified as 80-year-old Beatrice De Lange.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the incident took place on Maurice Nicholas Road in Pinetown on Friday at around 9pm. Pinetown police responded to reports of a man who was walking around the yard of an apartment at an estate on Maurice Nicholas Road. “Upon arrival, the victim's body was found lying in the bedroom without the head, which was found in the lounge,” police said.

“The suspect was found in the scene wearing blood-stained clothes. It was then discovered that the suspect had cut off his grandmother's head with a bush knife.” This week Thabo Ntokozo Nzimande, 31, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court charged with murder. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara told IOL that the accused abandoned bail and the matter was adjourned to June 27 for bed booking for mental observation.

Speaking about the incident KZN MEC of Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her horror and sorrow over the brutal murder. “This tragic incident is not only a personal family tragedy, but also a stark reflection of a broader societal issue, where the lives of older persons are increasingly disregarded, even by the very youth who are supposed to protect and cherish them.”

Khoza said disturbing allegations that the deceased was seen playing with grandmother’s head also emerged. Her body was dismembered and the alleged killer was seen playing with the deceased’s head. “There could be no excuse for the barbaric murder of a defenseless old woman. We find solace that law enforcement agencies quickly arrested the suspect. Such heinous acts of violence are utterly unacceptable.”