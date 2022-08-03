Man accused of hacking and dismembering KZN girls recaptured after jumping into river

Durban – A man has been arrested following the brutal deaths of two young girls in KwaZulu-Natal. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the 21 year old was arrested however he managed to escape from police custody after being booked out to search for the body of the second girl.

She said the man jumped into a river but he was nabbed while hiding at a local church. He has since appeared in court and is due back next week for a formal bail application. The two Grade 12 learners were allegedly attacked with an axe while in their rented house in Ngwangwane village, Ward 08 Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Local Municipality, in southern KZN. Provincial MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, said it is alleged that a man in his 20s came into the rented house in the early hours, hacked the girls to death and dismembered their bodies.

The other girl’s body was left in the house, while the second one was found 5km away from the scene. “We are in pain that these young women had to die like this. The attack on defenceless learners is totally abhorrent and a reflection of the worst form of criminality and decline of morals," Khoza said. Khoza and Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Peggy Nkonyeni, are set to visit the school this morning.

