Man accused of killing 81-year-old Cullinan farmer, abandons bail

A 37-year-old man accused of killing a farmer and injuring his wife abandoned an application for bail. Andries Komane Sello, 37, appeared in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Sello is facing a charge of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of stolen property. The incident relates to a murder that took place on a farm in Plot 2 Louwsbaken, Cullinan in July 2024. NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on July 20,2024, a police officer responded to a farm attack where he found two witnesses.

“The witnesses told the police that they received a call from the daughter of the victims telling them that her parents were not responding to her calls and asked them to check on them. “When they arrived at the farm, they found the 81-year-old man murdered by an unknown suspect. “When the police officer went inside the house to check, he found the deceased on the dining room floor with an open wound on his head, and his feet tied with a wire. His wife was found on the kitchen floor with injuries.”

The NPA said the wife was taken to hospital where she is receiving medical care. Sello was arrested a few days after the murder incident, on July 25 at his home. It is alleged some of the stolen items were also found.