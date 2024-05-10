Man accused of killing cop during heated argument hands himself over to police

A Mpumalanga man has surrendered himself to the police after a warrant of arrest was issued for his alleged involvement in the murder of an off-duty police officer who was killed during a shootout at Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga. In April, IOL reported that the Kabokweni Magistrates Court issued a warrant for Blessing Fakude for allegedly participating in the murder 44-year-old Captain Sibusiso Mthombothi.

Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said Mthombothi was killed on January 13, 2024 at a car wash following a heated argument. “After Fakude handed himself over, the team conducted further investigation to pursue the firearm which lead to the arrest of the other two suspects, Given Sishi, 38, and Bakhona Dlamini, 31, whom the firearm was handed to them,” she said. The duo is facing the charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Sekgotodi said they appeared before the Kanyamazane Magistrate Court on Friday and were remanded in custody. Bakhona Dlamini. Picture: Supplied by Hawks Given Sishi. Picture: Supplied by Hawks Meanwhile, Fakude appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate Court on Friday where he is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm. He was remanded in custody and his case was postponed to May 13 for bail application.

Moreover, Fakude's co-accused, Jacky Sibusiso Ntiwane-Maseko, who was also sought by police, was arrested on March 20 after IOL reported that he was wanted for murder. Sekgotodi said after Ntiwane-Maseko was arrested, he appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate Court where he was facing charges of murder. He appeared again in court on April 4 and he abandoned his bail application for his own safety.