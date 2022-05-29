Man accused of killing his mom and drinking her blood, to apply for bail

Rustenburg - A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood, is expected to apply for bail at Koster Magistrate's Court on Monday. Thabang Moswane of Mathopestad near Boons in North West was arrested four weeks ago, after he allegedly stabbed his mother several times at their home in Mathopestad.

"Initial information indicated that there was a fight between a 53-year-old Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane and her 24-year-old son, Thabang Mishack Moswane. On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her," said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh said at the time. According to daily newspaper, Daily Sun, Moswane allegedly stabbed her mother to death over R10. He reportedly wanted his mother to give him R10, when she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her.

Moswane's twin brother, Thabo, told the newspaper that he found his twin brother drinking blood from the stab wound in his mother's neck. In a separate case, a 42-year-old man was expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate's Court in North West on Monday, facing a charge of possession of drugs and ammunition. According to the Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, Mnakuqala Dikana was arrested in Orkney after he was found in possession of packets of crystal meth.

She said as the team continued to search his room, they found 9mm cartridges between his mattress. “The rest of the house was searched including the back rooms in the property and a 9mm pistol (Berretta) with an obliterated serial number was found in one of the rooms. All the items were seized for investigation" Dikana appeared in the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Friday, the case against him was postponed to Monday, for formal bail application.

