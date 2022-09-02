Man accused of killing his mother and ‘drinking her blood’ back in court

Durban - A 24-year-old North West man who is charged with the murder of his mother made another appearance in court this week. Thabang Moswane is charged with the murder of Kedisaletse Elizabeth Moswane, 53.

The crime took place on May 9. According to National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Henry Mamothame, police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood, after stabbing her. Mamothame said Thabang appeared in the Koster Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“The matter was transferred to the Regional Court, owing to its serious nature. “Further investigations have been completed and the state is ready to proceed with the pre-trial.” Thabang who arrested shortly after the murder abandoned his bail application.

“Police reports reveal that Boons police were called out to a horrific murder scene in Mathopestad. Initial information indicated that there was a fight between the accused and his mother. “On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds.” Thabang will appear in court on September 6 for a pre-trial conference.

