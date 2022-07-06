Man accused of killing his mother and drinking her blood to appear in court

Rustenburg - A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood, was set to appear in the Koster Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Thabang Moswane abandoned his bail on May 30 and his case was postponed to July 7 for investigation. He is facing a charge of murder.

Moswane, of Mathopestad near Boons in North West, was arrested on May 9, after he allegedly stabbed his mother several times at their home. “Initial information indicated that there was a fight between a 53-year-old Kedisaletse Elizabeth Moswane and her 24-year-old son, Thabang Mishack Moswane. On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh. Moswane reportedly stabbed his mother over R10, according to daily newspaper, Daily Sun. He wanted his mother to give him R10, when she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her.

His twin brother, Thabo Moswane told the newspaper that he found his twin brother drinking blood from the stab wound in his mother’s neck. In a separate incident, North West police said the body of 2-year-old Neo Refemetswe Tlhame of Blydeville outside Lichtenburg, was found in a shallow grave on Tuesday. “According to the information received, police were called by Neo’s mother after they spotted a suspicious grave near the river. The grave was dug out and the decomposed body of young Neo was identified with the clothes that he was wearing on the day of his disappearance,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani.

“Neo, who was with his grandparents, went missing on Tuesday, May 24, but his disappearance was established by his mother when she went to fetch him after work. “Subsequent to the fruitless search by community members and Neo’s family, a missing person inquiry was opened for investigation. The police also joined the search but Neo was never found. The cause of death is still unknown and no one has been arrested,” Funani said. IOL