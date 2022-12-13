Man accused of killing his mother, drinking her blood to remain in custody until January

Pretoria – A 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death and drank her blood, briefly appeared in the Koster Regional Court where the case was postponed to January 31, 2023. Thabang Moswane’s case was postponed to allow him to consult with his a new attorney.

His previous attorney relocated and withdrew his services. The State is expected to share all the necessary documents with the defence attorney in preparation for pretrial, and to await completion of the investigations. “The State is expected to share all the necessary documents with the defence attorney in preparation for pretrial, and to await completion of the investigations,” said Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West Division.

Moswane abandoned his bail and he will remain in custody until his next court appearance. Moswane allegedly stabbed his mother, Kedisaletse Moswane, 53, several times at their home in Mathopestad in May. Police in Boons were called out to a murder scene in Mathopestad on May 9.

“Initial information indicated that there was a fight between Kedisaletse Moswane and her son, Thabang Moswane. “On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her. “He was immediately arrested and appeared before the Koster Magistrate’s Court,” North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said at the time.

According to the Daily Sun, Moswane allegedly stabbed his mother to death over R10. He reportedly wanted his mother to give him R10 but when she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her. Moswane’s twin brother, Thabo Moswane, told the newspaper that he found his twin brother drinking blood from the stab wound in his mother’s neck.