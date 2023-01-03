Man accused of killing Klawer teen over mangoes still waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital

Durban – Daniel Smit, the man accused of killing Klawer teen Jerobejin van Wyk, is still waiting for a bed at a Valkenberg psychiatric hospital. Next month will mark a year since Jerobejin’s death.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged that Van Wyk and a friend had been picking mangoes in Smit’s yard when Smit spotted them. Smit allegedly chased Jerobejin in his vehicle, knocked him over and then pulled him into the vehicle. According to a “Cape Times” report, Smit allegedly took the teenager back to his home, where he gave the boy food and something to drink before “breaking his neck”. On Tuesday, National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Smit was currently 36 on the waiting list for psychiatric evaluation.

“The next court date is 30 January 2023.” In addition to murder charges Smit, who abandoned his bail application, faces charges of kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. The family told News24 that it was a sombre start to the New Year as they were still waiting for justice.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jerobejin’s aunt, Mary van Wyk, told News24 that it had been traumatic. “The court can’t expect us to wait,” she told News24. Van Wyk’s mother is reportedly so traumatised by her son’s killing that she faints every time she sees the accused and has been advised not to attend court proceedings.

Story continues below Advertisement