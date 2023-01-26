Man accused of killing Meghan Cremer acquitted on murder charges

Durban - The man accused of killing Meghan Cremer has been acquitted of her murder. Judgment was handed down in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that Jeremy Sias was found guilty on two counts of theft and defeating the ends of justice. According to NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila the matter was adjourned to March for sentencing proceedings. Cremer’s body was found on August 8, 2019, five days after she was reported missing.

The showjumper’s hands and feet had been bound with ribbon. Sias, a father of four, admitted that he had disposed of her body but denied killing her. According to the Cape Argus, his attorney argued that police were certain that they had caught the culprit and had shut down all other lines of inquiry.

Story continues below Advertisement