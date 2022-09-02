Man accused of killing Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen to stay behind bars

Durban – The 37-year-old man accused of killing Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen in April this year, has been remanded in custody. According to the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara, the accused Reesin Perumal appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The matter was adjourned to October 5 for a formal bail application.” Mooiden was gunned down on April 30 at about 8.30pm on Felix Dlamini Road while walking to his vehicle. It is alleged three gunmen travelling in a VW Polo approached him and opened fire.

He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police confirmed four people, Perumal and three others have been arrested in connection with the murder. Sbonelo Madanono Shangase, 31, Talent Mkhize, 26, and Mcabangeleni Mkhize, 26, will appear in court on October 13.

Story continues below Advertisement

The accused have been profiled to see if they are linked to any other cases. IOL