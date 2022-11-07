Man accused of murdering German tourist at Kruger's Numbi Gate to spend Christmas behind bars

Durban - The man accused of murdering a German tourist at the Kruger National Park last month will spend the festive season behind bars. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, said Napoleon Joseph Nyalunga failed to provide exceptional circumstances as to why bail should be granted during his appearance at the Bokweni Magistrate’s Court.

She added that the state had successfully opposed Nyalunga's bail during his appearance on Monday. "The matter was remanded to January 24 next year for further investigation.“ Last month, IOL reported that Jörg Schnarr, 75, was shot on Numbi Road, near White River.

At the time, Schnarr along with three other German tourists were attacked. The group had been stopped and ordered to unlock the vehicle. A German tourist was fatally shot, before their vehicle crashed on Numbi Road while they were travelling to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: SAPS

After they failed to adhere to the demand, the suspects fired a shot and Schnarr was hit. Police said Schnaar drove the Hyundai H1, for about 100 metres before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy. The suspects fled the scene.

Nyuswa said Nyalunga, 35, had been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking. The murder sent shock waves through the tourism community. At a media briefing after the tragedy, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said even though only three tourists had been killed in the past 27 years, this was one death too many as it impacted negatively on the image of the country.