Man accused of raping 92-year-old wheelchair bound woman fights for release on bail

Pretoria – Limpopo man, Muzilani Ronald Mushwana, 47, will on Friday, know the fate of his push for release on bail when he returns to the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court. Mushwana was arrested by the police in Limpopo on allegations of raping a 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman in her home.

On Wednesday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the bail application proceeded in court, but was not finalised. “The accused has been remanded in custody for closing address and judgment on Friday 15 July 2022,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. “It is alleged that the accused broke into the house of the victim in Hoveni village outside Tzaneen, through the window and raped her in the middle of the night.”

In June, Mojapelo said the nonagenarian was sleeping when her house was broken into. “The suspect allegedly gained access into the victim’s room, where she had been sleeping, through a window and raped her. Police were called and immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect,” Mojapelo said. Mushwana was in the same area and has previously appeared in court.

In June, the police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Tshilwavhusiku, outside Louis Trichardt, launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly raped two girls, 8 and 9 years old, at Gogobole village. Mojapelo said the two minor children fell victim to the crime when they were walking home after school. “The children were reportedly walking from school when they met two unknown men wearing blue work suits. The suspects then grabbed and forcefully dragged them into the nearby bushes next to Chumbrys Farm where they both raped them. They then fled the scene.

