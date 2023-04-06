Man accused of shooting Durban pro body-builder doctor outside his surgery back in court

Durban – Simphiwe Ngubane, the man charged with the attempted murder of a Durban doctor, is due back in court today. Dr Aadil Khan, 45, was shot at least 10 times outside his surgery in Randles Road, Sydenham, at about 6pm on November 1.

At the time, IOL reported that Khan had been walking to his car when he was gunned down by two men allegedly travelling in a silver vehicle. Khan was rushed to hospital. Ngubane was arrested in Cato Manor in December by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

He has been denied bail. He also faces charges in another case of armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm. The matter is expected to be heard in the Durban Regional Court today.

It is believed that police are still trying to trace the other suspect. At the time, Khan’s wife, Melissa Symonds, told News 24 they had no clue what the motive for the shooting was. She described her husband as an upstanding member of society who went out of his way to help members of the community, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

