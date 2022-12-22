Pretoria - A 27-year-old man accused of taking his estranged girlfriend to a graveyard, where he stabbed her to death with a broken bottle in front of their 3-year-old child, will spend Christmas behind bars. Murder accused Gopolang Alfred More appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court in North West on Wednesday in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Mariam Makane.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the North West, Henry Mamothame, said More’s alleged crime occurred on December 18. The accused allegedly went to fetch Makane and their toddler from her home in Mamelodi. Makane had successfully secured a restraining order to keep More away from her, so the NPA said it was unclear how she ended up with More.

More then allegedly drove with them to a graveyard in Ga-Rankuwa, where he stabbed Makane several times and left her there. “Subsequent to his action, he drove to his home, allegedly with bloodied clothes, and left the child with his brother. It was alleged that More confessed to killing child’s mother before leaving the child,” he said. The matter was reported to the police and More was arrested on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement