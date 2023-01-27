Man accused of torching Parliament refuses to attend court for the third time in a row

Durban – Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of torching Parliament a year ago, has for the third time refused to attend court on Friday. The NPA said Mafe refused to come out of his Pollsmoor Prison cell to attend the pre-trial conference at Western Cape High Court.

Parliament was torched on January 2, 2022, and the estimated cost of the damage amounted to millions of rand. However, Mafe said he intended pleading not guilty to charges of terrorism and arson. Provincial NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “This time he (Mafe) didn’t furnish any reasons or make any demands but just refused to come out of his prison cell.

“The prosecutor, Advocate Mervyn Menigo, told the court that several prison officials, including the head of Pollsmoor Prison, attempted to persuade the accused to get out of his prison cell, but he refused. “It is the third time that he has pulled this stunt. At the first pre-trial conference, Mafe refused to come out of the holding cells of the high court, telling court orderlies that he was on hunger strike and was dragged out of his bed at Pollsmoor Prison while dressed in pyjamas. “At the second pre-trial conference, he refused to leave his prison cell, demanding that he be allowed a television set, a radio, and a kettle as he wanted to listen and watch the news.

“He also wanted to make himself coffee and boil water for bathing as prison water was ‘not warm’.” In court on Friday, Mafe’s legal counsel Luvuyo Godla said he last consulted with him on Tuesday and was “surprised” his client didn’t show up in court. He told the court that the defence intended to request the court to refer Mafe for mental observation.

“The presiding officer, Judge Mokgoatji Dolamo, indicated to the parties that he was uncomfortable ordering Mafe to be sent for mental observation in his absence,” said Ntabazalila. “Judge Dolamo, even suggested that the next pre-trial be held at the Pollsmoor Prison Court to ensure his attendance.” Godla said there was no guarantee Mafe would attend.