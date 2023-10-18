Man, aged 28, hacks his dad to death during argument while they were working at home

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly hacked his 58-year-old biological father to death during an apparent domestic dispute. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, at their home at Leeuwfontein in Motetema under the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo.

“The two were doing some construction work in the yard when they got into an altercation. In reaction, the son grabbed a spade, hacking the victim (his father) multiple times,” according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. After the brutal incident, police as well as the emergency medical services in Motetema were summoned to the location. Upon arrival, they found the 58-year-old man lying in a pool of blood.

“The elderly man was certified dead on the scene. The police managed to apprehend the suspect (son) on the scene,” said Ledwaba. A 28-year-old man will appear in court after he allegedly hacked his father to death, with a spade, during an argument. File Picture “Police have opened a case of murder and are currently investigating the circumstances which might have led to the brutal act.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has “vehemently condemned” the brutal attack.

“We urge community members to resolve matters in a civil manner rather than resorting to violence. The brutal and senseless attack could have been avoided if they made a decision to seek professional help,” said Hadebe. The arrested 28-year-old man is expected to appear before the Motetema Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder. Last week, IOL reported that a 21-year-old man, Khulekane Sfiso Mthimunye from Ekangala, in Gauteng appeared before the Bronkhorspruit Magistrate's Court facing a charge of murder.

Mthimunye allegedly murdered his father, according to Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana. “It is alleged that on October 8, Mthimunye went to the Ekangala police station and informed the police officers that he had killed his father,” Mahanjana said at the time. “The police took the accused to the place of residence which he shared with his father. On arrival, the police officials opened the locked house, and the accused led them to the deceased’s room where his mutilated body was found lying on the floor.”