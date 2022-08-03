Man allegedly commits suicide after murdering his 70-year-old grandmother

Pretoria – The police in Letlhabile, North West, are investigating a case of murder and opened an inquest docket after a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after he fatally stabbed his 70-year-old grandmother, identified as Elsie Matlhasedi. North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the incident happened on Monday.

“The incident happened at Tambo Section, in Maboloka village outside Letlhabile near Brits. According to information, Elsie’s son found the lifeless body of his mother lying in a pool of blood at their home and his nephew was standing next to her with a knife,” said Funani. Subsequently, the dead woman’s son called police and the 30-year-old suspect who had allegedly stabbed the septuagenarian fled the scene. “The suspect allegedly stabbed himself with a knife and eventually fell on the ground in a bushy area while being chased by the uncle. The motive for the killing is still unknown,” said Funani.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has condemned the incident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family. In May, a 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 53-year-old mother to death and drank her blood in Mathopestad, near Boons, in North West. Police said the man allegedly stabbed his mother several times during a fight.

“Initial information indicated that there was a fight between a 53-year-old Kedisaletse Elizbeth Moswane and her 24-year-old son Thabang Mishack Moswane. On arrival at the scene, police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds. The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her,” North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said at the time. “The North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena was shocked to learn about the horrific incident and reiterated that police will continue to work hard to ensure that those who perpetrate crimes against women and children are brought to book,” she said. IOL