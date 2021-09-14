Man allegedly used a dead person’s ID to get a job

Rustenburg - A 47-year-old man, who allegedly used a dead person’s ID to get a job, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, North West police said. Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Custodio Solomon Mavie is facing a charge of fraud.

She said Mavie presented an identity document belonging to a deceased person, when he applied for a job at a mine in Rustenburg. “He was later transferred to a mine in Mpumalanga for employment and applied for the Covid-19 relief fund UIF Temporary Employer Relief Scheme (Ters). Upon realising that the ID he presented for employment was fraudulent, the authorities reported it to the police. The suspect was traced and arrested,” she said. The case against Mavie was postponed to September 21. He remains in police custody.

North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said the police would continue to work hard, to ensure that those who commit commercial crimes were successfully prosecuted. In a separate and unrelated case, Tifirenyika Matoro, 36, was convicted for dealing in platinum, at the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court, in Tlhabane, near Rustenburg, on Monday. Matoro was arrested on March 15, 2018, following investigations into the illegal trade of precious metals in Rustenburg. He was found to have illegally purchased platinum over a period of time, the the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in North West said.