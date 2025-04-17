Man and woman in court after police find unlicenced firearms and seize luxury vehicles

A 50-year-old man and his female companion, aged 40, will on Thursday appear in court for possession of nine unlicenced firearms and ammunition. The two were nabbed during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Limpopo provincial investigation unit and the provincial tracking team in Thohoyandou.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said on Tuesday, information was received and followed up regarding a suspicious motor vehicle, which was said to be loaded with firearms in Thohoyandou. “The vehicle matching the description was spotted, driving along R524 road to Punda Maria. The driver, after noticing the police, allegedly sped off. The police gave chase until the vehicle was cornered and ultimately forced to stop at Tshikhudini village,” said Ledwaba. Police seized several firearms in Limpopo and arrested a man and a woman. Police searched the vehicle and found a 9mm pistol. The driver allegedly failed to give satisfactory explanations about the firearm and was immediately placed under arrest.

Further investigations led the operational police team to the arrested driver’s home, where a woman was found in the house. “The house was searched, and eight more firearms were found. The female suspect was also arrested. Two high powered vehicles and the nine firearms were seized to form part of investigations,” said Ledwaba. The arrested man and woman are set to appear before Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing charges of possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition.