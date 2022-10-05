Man and woman shot dead while parked at a traffic light in Pretoria

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the emergency service responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 7pm, at the corner of Maunde and Ntsu streets in Saulsville, Pretoria.

“Reports indicate that while waiting for the traffic lights to turn green, a vehicle with an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on the driver's side of a vehicle.

“Medics assessed the scene and found the driver, an adult male, as well as an adult female passenger who had been sitting behind the driver unresponsive. Sadly, both patients showed no signs of life and were declared deceased on the scene.”

Circumstances leading up to the event will be investigated by the Atteridgeville SAPS, who were on scene.