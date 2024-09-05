Man appears in court for allegedly raping and murdering his girlfriend’s child, aged 8

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the 27-year-old mother reportedly left her two girls, ages four and eight, with her lover on Saturday night, August 31, 2024, at her home in Ikageng village, Boitekong, near Rustenburg.

“She allegedly came back in the early hours of Sunday morning, September 1. According to information, she knocked on the door, but there was no response. She then checked and found that one of the windows was broken,” said Funani.

Police said when she entered the house, she discovered her eight-year-old daughter’s lifeless body on the sofa.

“It is suspected that the little girl might have been strangled after being raped. The mother called the neighbours and the police were alerted about the incident. The boyfriend, who was not in the house when the woman came back in the morning, was taken in for questioning on Sunday morning and ultimately charged with rape and murder.”