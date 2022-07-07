Man appears in court for PMB triple murder

Durban: A 29-year-old man charged with the brutal murder and rape of three female relatives made an appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Zanele Ndlela, 65, her daughter Simangele Ndlela, 46, and 8-year-old granddaughter Zenande Ndlela were found murdered in their Dube Drive, Sobantu home on June 27.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the NPA, the accused faces three counts of murder and two counts of rape. He cannot be named until he pleads because he faces a charge of rape. Kara said the accused was remanded in police custody until his next appearance in court.

At the time police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said it was a relative who discovered the bodies. The victims allegedly had bruises and strangulation marks. Police said community members pointed them to the accused’s house.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They were stunned to find the man in blood-stained clothes. He failed to provide police with a satisfactory response for the blood stains on his clothing. He was arrested and charged with three counts of murder and two counts of rape,” Ngcobo said. MEC of Social Development in KZN, Nonhlanhla Khoza, joined a protest comprising of members of the community, faith-based organisations and social workers outside the court house. The department said the protest was aimed at sending a strong message to the justice cluster not to grant bail to men involved in murder cases of women and children.

Story continues below Advertisement