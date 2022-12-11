Man arrested after 12-year-old girl breaks silence on rape ordeal

Rustenburg - A 35-year-old man was arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl two months ago in Brandfort, Free State. “Apparently a 12-year-old school learner was from school when she was called to a shack of the suspect and raped.

“After two months, the incident was reported and the suspect was arrested. “The child was commended for being brave and breaking the silence to report the rape especially during 16 Days of Activism,” said Captain Stephen Thakeng. He said the girl was walking home from school in October when a known man instructed her to come inside his shack.

“She was forcefully undressed and raped. “She was threatened not to tell anyone about the rape ordeal. “The child kept quiet for two months until she broke the silence on 10 December 2022 at 2.45pm, where she reported to a relative."

Brandfort police were called to the scene and the girl pointed a 35-year-old man who was arrested on a charge of raping a minor. The man was expected to appear in the Brandfort Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “The district commissioner of Lejweleputswa, Major General Lerato Molale praised the girl for breaking the silence even though she was threatened and reported what happened to her.

“He further encouraged others to do so,” Captain Thakeng said. In KwaZulu-Natal police said three men were arrested few minutes after they allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old man to death and attempted to kill his father at South Beach, Durban on Saturday. “It is reported that the victim informed his father that he was assaulted by a group of young men and together with his father, they reportedly approached the suspects.

“During the confrontation three suspects allegedly produced knives and stabbed the son multiple times and he was certified dead at the scene. “The 46-year-old father was also reported to have sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention,” Colonel Robert Netshiunda said. “The police who were deployed in the area responded swiftly to the incident and arrested the three suspects along the South Beach.